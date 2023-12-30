Beed: 4,714 Hysterectomies in Five Years, Raising Concerns About Misuse and Unnecessary Surgeries

The practice of hysterectomies in Beed district has re-emerged as a critical issue, with 4,714 women's wombs removed within the past five years. This figure includes 2,500 surgeries performed in private hospitals, raising concerns about unnecessary procedures and potential exploitation. Notably, reports indicate a 23-year-old married woman also underwent this surgery, highlighting the questionable nature of some cases.

Between 2016 and 2018 alone, a staggering 4,605 hysterectomies were performed on women across 101 private hospitals in Beed. While the number of surgeries dropped significantly in 2020 and 2021, it climbed back above 1,000 in 2022, suggesting a lack of proper oversight and potentially unethical practices.

The issue came to light in 2019 after a report by Lokmat newspaper. This prompted the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Gorhe on June 26, 2019, to investigate the matter. The committee interacted with affected women, held meetings with officials, and submitted a report to the government on August 27, 2019, outlining specific guidelines to address the situation.

Hysterectomy is a major surgical procedure typically performed for medical conditions like: Tumors or fibroids in the uterus, Excessive and prolonged menstrual bleeding, Endometriosis, Uterine prolapse and Cancer of the uterus or cervix

However, medical professionals emphasize that not all cases necessitate such drastic measures. Dr. Ashok Bade, a gynecologist, underscores that while hysterectomies may be necessary in 25-30% of cases, exploring alternative treatment options and ensuring informed consent are crucial before resorting to surgery.