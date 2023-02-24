Beed: Another FIR filed against Sanjay Raut over allegation against CM Eknath Shinde's son

A defamation complaint was filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Beed district for his claim that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde was threatening his life, an official said.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena's Beed district unit chief on Thursday.

This is the second such FIR filed in conjunction with Raut's allegation. A similar charge was lodged against him on Wednesday night at Thane's Kapurbawdi police station.

On the basis of the complaint lodged at the Beed city police station, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 and 501 (both pertaining to defamation), 504 (intentional insult), and others, the official said.

An investigation into this matter is underway, official said.