Beed Lok Sabha Results 2024: Winner Bajrang Sonwane Meets Manoj Jarange Patil, Credits Maratha Agitation for His Victory

In one of the surprising outcomes of the Lok Sabha elections, Bjp's Pankaja Munde was defeated in Beed by NCP (SP)'s Bajrang Sonwane. Bajrang Sonwane said that the factor of Maratha agitation played a role in his victory. He also met Manoj Jarange after his victory.

In Beed, one of the most exciting contests in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, Bajrang Sonwane of the Sharad Pawar faction defeated BJP's Pankaja Munde by over 7,000 votes. After winning in Beed, Bajrang Sonwane reached Antarwali Sarti at night and met Manoj Jarange Patil. The visit has triggered speculation that the Jarange factor has boosted Bajrang Sonwane's strength in Beed.

'Will raise the issue of reservation in Parliament'

Speaking to reporters after his victory in Beed, Sonwane was also asked about the agitation of Maratha reservation protester Manoj Jarange Patil. On the question of whether the Jarange Patil factor works in his constituency, Sonawane said, "100 percent this factor worked. I have been saying from the beginning that I will benefit from the Maratha reservation movement and I will raise the issue of this reservation in Parliament".

Meanwhile, BJP's Pankaja Munde was leading by 30,461 votes at the end of the 24th round of counting in the Beed constituency. However, from the 25th round, the lead began to decline. By the end of the 25th round, the lead was reduced to 22,500, in the 26th round to 10,276, in the 27th round to 7,428. In the 28th round, Bajrang Sonwane had a lead of 932 votes. He then took a lead of 1,217 votes in the 29th round and 2,602 votes in the 30th round. However, in the 31st round, the tide turned again and Pankaja Munde came forward by 400 votes. However, Bajrang Sonwane won by over 7,000 votes in the counting of votes after the demand for a recount.