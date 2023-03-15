Beed: Shiv Sena district president and 30 others booked for assault with swords and sticks

After CCTV video recorded a group of people, led by Shiv Sena's Beed district president (Shinde faction) Kundalik Khande, assaulting some people with swords and sticks, Beed district police booked 30 people, including Khande, on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and under the relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.

"The incident took place on Monday evening. We received the CCTV footage on Tuesday morning but found that people were reluctant to lodge a complaint. As a result, the police became the complainant in this case and registered an FIR against 30 suspects," superintendent of police Nandkumar Thakur said, as per the TOI.

"A preliminary probe suggests that there was some friction between the two groups," said Thakur.

According to the officer, the suspects were upset with members of the other group for contesting the gram panchayat elections held over two to three months ago.