Beed: Suspension of 78 ZP teachers revoked by HC

The suspension of 78 Beed Zilla Parishad primary school teachers was cancelled by the Aurangabad Division Bench of the Bombay High Court.

As reported earlier, 78 Zilla Parishad (ZP) teachers were suspended for producing fake handicap certificates to remain on duty near their residence or a convenient place. Of the 252 ZP primary teachers, 78 had handicapped certificates that were found to be fraudulent. Due to this, ZP Chief Executive Officer Ajit Pawar suspended the 78 teachers.

Teachers Ujwala Jatal, Chintaman Munde, Sanjay Padule, and others filed a writ petition in the High Court and challenged the suspension. The HC ordered the ZP to revoke the suspension and take written pardon letters from the accused.

The court also ordered that those who wanted to get the benefit of the handicap category should undergo testing and get a medical report from J. J. Hospital in Mumbai. Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh gave the aforesaid decision. The teachers have gotten huge relief from the court decision.