Beed: Teen's Instagram post leads to rescue her from forced marriage, case filed against 50

The Beed police reported that a 17-year-old girl from Katewadi in Beed was subjected to a forced marriage against her will. She endured physical abuse, threats of death, and the oppressive circumstances became unbearable for her. In an act of desperation, she shared her distress on Instagram. The Beed rural police swiftly responded upon receiving the post on June 17 and took immediate action the following day, rescuing the girl from her dire situation. A case has been filed against 50 individuals, including her parents, in connection with this incident.