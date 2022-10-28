BEST AC bus in Kandivali catches fire, no casualties reported

An air-conditioned bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in the city's northern suburb of Kandivali on Thursday evening, although no passenger was hurt in the incident.

According to a report of PTI, fire call was received at 6.04 pm, after which police personnel and firefighters arrived at the Lokhandwala Complex Junction to douse the blaze in the mid-sized bus, he said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which was extinguished at 6.30 pm. The bus was plying on BEST route A288 between Kandivali station and Kranti Nagar in the suburb, the fire brigade official said.