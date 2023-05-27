BEST to start two additional electric AC double deckers for office-goers

BEST deployed two more electric AC double deckers on route 138 — from CSMT to Backbay (Cuffe Parade) via Nariman Point — on Friday morning. With this, the total number of e-double deckers on this route goes up to three buses. The buses will go through the scenic Marine Drive, an official said. “They will benefit scores of office-goers as the carrying capacity per bus is 90 passengers and the additional buses will cater to over 4,000 office goers daily," he added.

Earlier, The BEST rolled out the premium buses to compete with private cab service providers by offering commuters alternate public transport at much more affordable rates ensuring a comfortable and safe ride. The buses were first introduced on the airport route since a lot of commuters/flyers book a cab, and now according to BEST, a considerable shift has been witnessed in commuters’ choice.For availing of the premium bus service, commuters can track the premium bus live on the BEST Chalo App and can do the booking. Payment is completely online. Since the premium buses will not have bus conductors, commuters can use the tap-in tap-out facility.