Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeks details of GRs issued from June 22-24

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to the Maharashtra government after Leader of the Opposition Pravin Darekar had complained about hasty decisions and GRs being issued in hurry. Governor has also sought a clarification from the Mahavikas Aghadi government.

The governor has called for details of files and proposals approved by the government on June 22, 23 and 24. The Raj Bhavan Secretariat has asked the state government to provide details of the files and proposals approved on June 22, 23 and 24. The directives have been issued following allegations that several files and GRs were hastily sanctioned in the ministry following the mutiny of Shiv Sena MLAs.

Last week, Pravin Darekar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, wrote a letter to the Governor seeking the Governor's intervention in the government's hasty decisions. Darekar has asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to review the GR issued by the Uddhav Thackeray government. After that, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written a letter to the state government asking for details.

Last week, Santosh Kumar, Principal Secretary to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava seeking details of decisions, deliberations, GRs and circulars to be sent to the Governor. After receiving the letter on Monday (27), the Chief Secretary has asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Institutions and Management) to collect the data. According to a letter issued to the Chief Secretary, the information must be placed before the Governor as per Article 167 of the Constitution of India.

