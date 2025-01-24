Bhandara Factory Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Condoles Death of Workers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed condolences following a deadly blast at the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra. "Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said in a post on X.

The death toll in the Bhandara ordnance factory blast rose to 7. The incident took place on Friday morning around 11 am when an explosion took place at a factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district in Maharashtra. According to the information, the blast led to a roof collapse, and reports say that several workers are still trapped under it.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded on the incident and informed the situation of the blast site in Bhandara. Fadnavis said that around 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in the explosion in a unit of Ordnance factory unit.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and teams from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation were also deployed for rescue operations. The district administration is coordinating with defense forces and medical teams to provide assistance.