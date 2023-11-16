Bhandara: Man stabs drunk sibling multiple times for abusing elderly mother

In a troubling incident in Lakhani, Maharashtra, a man, along with two friends, is accused of plotting to kill his younger brother due to the brother's alcohol addiction and abusive behaviour towards their elderly mother. The incident occurred on Monday when Rahul R Bhoyar (35), along with Bhupendra Nyaymurti (27) and Kartik Mandhare (24), allegedly stabbed Akash R Bhoyar (31) multiple times on a desolate road.

Akash, known for his alcohol abuse, regularly came home drunk and reportedly mistreated his family, especially his elderly mother. Despite pleas from family members, including Rahul, to change his behaviour and contribute positively to family unity, Akash remained unresponsive.

Frustrated with Akash's conduct, Rahul, Bhupendra, and Kartik allegedly planned to harm him during Diwali. Taking advantage of Akash's intoxicated state, they coerced him to an isolated spot on the town's outskirts, where, in the darkness, they attacked him with knives, causing multiple stab wounds. Afterwards, they dragged his body about 20 meters into the bushes and fled the scene.

On Tuesday morning, the police received a tip-off about the murder and, along with a dog squad, discovered Akash's body with at least three dozen stab wounds. Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Lohit Matani and Deputy SP Ishwar Katkade, rushed to the scene, leading the investigation to focus on Rahul.

Rahul was detained on Tuesday and, after questioning, reportedly confessed to the crime, implicating Bhupendra and Kartik. The trio was arrested and appeared before the Magistrate's Court, which remanded them to police custody until Friday (November 17).