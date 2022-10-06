Bharat Mukti Morcha workers hold protest outside RSS office



Bharat Mukti Morcha workers hold protest outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office, Nagpur. The police have detained greater than 200 activists in reference to this matter. Within the Indore space from Nagpur, the police arrested the employees of Bharat Mukti Morcha.

Bharat Mukti Morcha had sought permission for rally/morcha on October 6. In wake of law and order situation, we didn`t give them permission. We implemented section 144 of CrPC in Jaripatka and Panchpaoli areas, some leaders have been detained, says Nagpur CP.

The employees of Bharat Mukti Morcha had been adamant on agitation and taking the entrance in the direction of the RSS Headquarters. The police tried to persuade the employees of Bharat Mukti Morcha, however a whole bunch of agitators remained adamant on their insistence.