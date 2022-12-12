Nana Patole criticizes BJP leaders for not taking action against those insulting great leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who beg for votes by taking the blessings of great men during the elections but insult the same great men after the elections. It is seen that there is a competition between the BJP leaders in insulting the great men of Maharashtra just by staying in Maharashtra.

BJP did not take any action against these leaders who insulted the great men but did not show the courtesy of simple protest or understanding, on the contrary, these 'great' persons are placed next to the Prime Minister with respect, this is an insult to Maharashtra and our gods. Congress state president Nana Patole criticized the BJP leaders saying that BJP has different teeth to eat and show when it comes to great men.

Speaking in this regard Congress state president Nana Patole said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also made insulting remarks while Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha compared Shivaji Maharaj's escape to Agra with political rebels. Union Minister Raosaheb Danve single-handedly mentioned Maharaj.

Nana Patole criticized that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule are being insulted continuously. People are expressing strong anger on this but Bharatiya Janata Party did not take any action against these leaders but strongly defended these leaders. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are ruthless, not only do they follow no taboos in talking about great men but they have gone to the extent of insulting great men and they don't think anything of it.

This is a planned conspiracy of the BJP to defame the great men and the governor is running BJP's agenda to defame the great men, said Nana Patole.