Bhavana Gawli to Maha CM: "Consider demands of revolting MLAs in favour of Hindutva"

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealing to him to "consider the demands of revolting MLAs in favour of Hindutva". She also appealed to the CM that he should not take action against these MLAs.

High voltage political drama intensified in Maharashtra as rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, including six to seven Independent MLAs.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. This comes amid the ongoing crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi due to the rebellion by senior party leader and minister Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray went live on Facebook and addressed the public.

He then addressed the political crisis going on in the state and said,"What is sad and surprising is that my own people are saying they don't want me to be the chief minister. If any of my MLA says that they don't want me to be the chief minister, I am ready to resign. I am not someone who will fight for a chair. I am also getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away. When my own people don't want me in the position what can I say. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face. I am okay with any Shiv Sainik becoming the chief minister. The position came to me as a surprise but it is not something I yearn for."