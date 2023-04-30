Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 4; man rescued after 20 hours

The death toll in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi has risen to four after one more body was pulled out from the debris by the teams of the National Disaster Relief Force and the Thane Disaster Relief Force. The deceased is yet to be identified. The relief and rescue operation continued through night. One resident, Sunil Pisal, 42, was pulled out alive after 20 hours around 8am on Sunday.

A Ground-plus-three storey building had collapsed in a heap around 1pm on Saturday in Vardhman Compound in Bal village in rural parts of Bhiwandi. Two floors in the 10-year-old building were being used as a warehouse by a company.22 residents were believed to be trapped in the debris out of which 10 injured are being treated at IGM hospital in Bhiwandi while four have been declared dead. Officials believe at least four to five more are trapped and efforts to locate and rescue them are on.The 10 injured were identified as Sonali Kamble, 22, Shiv Kumar Kamble, 2.6 years, Mukhtar Mansuri 26, Chiku Mahato, 5, Rince Mahato, 3, Vikaskumar Rajbhar, 18, Udaybhan Yadav, 25, Anita 30, Ujjwala Kamble, 30, and Sunil Pisal 42. The deceased were identified as Navnath Sawant 40, Lakshidevi Mahato 26 and Sona Kori, 5 years. One person is yet to be identified.