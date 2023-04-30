Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Incident Site

After building collapsed in Thane's Bhiwandi, which claimed the lives of three people, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the incident site on Saturday night and said that a rescue operation is underway and as many as 12 people have been rescued so far.

Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and at least 11 others have been rescued from the debris after a two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district. The ground-plus-two-storey godown situated in Wardhaman Compound in Valpada in Mankoli, which collapsed at 1:45 pm, had four families occupying the upper floors while workers were present on the ground floor, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed condolence and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government. Shinde visited the spot in the night.The CM has instructed officials to ensure proper coordination among all agencies involved in the search and rescue operations, an official release said