Bhiwandi: Civic chief orders structural audit of all schools in town

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner has ordered the structural audit of all schools in the town, after a portion of a school collapsed.

The canopy of the 25-year-old private school in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district collapsed on Monday. No one was hurt in the incident, a civic official earlier said. The structure had been declared dangerous and a notice was issued by the BNMC, he said.

BNMC Commissioner Ajay Vaidya told PTI on Tuesday that he has instructed the officials to conduct to audit of civic and private schools in the town.There are 48 civic school buildings in the town in which 97 primary and 11 secondary schools operate. In addition to this, there are 157 buildings of private schools in which 205 institutions operate, he said.

A release issued by the BNMC said the civic body has issued notices to all schools to examine the ‘dangerous’ and ‘most dangerous’ structures.If the building is found to be dangerous, the school authorities have to submit the structural audit report to the civic body, the release said.