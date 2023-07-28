Bhiwandi: Hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 crore seized from godowns

The police seized hazardous chemicals worth Rs 10 crore stored illegally in godowns at Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Environment Act, Petro Chemicals Act and Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules has been registered against three persons for storing chemicals without permits, the official said.

The police raided godowns in Rahnal area of Bhiwandi on July 25, and seized chemicals worth Rs 10 crore stored on the premises, he said.