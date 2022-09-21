‘Big announcement likely today’, says Maharashtra minister ahead of CM Shinde’s visit to Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with three ministers, including Industries Minister Uday Samant, Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare, will be visiting Delhi Wednesday evening. A senior member of the Cabinet has hinted at the possibility of a “big announcement” from the national capital, The Indian Express reported. There is no clarity yet on what the announcement could be.

The Maharashtra government is under fire for losing the Rs 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat, with CM Shinde saying that he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been assured that the Centre would help bring “big projects” to the state.The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, all constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have sought to corner the Shinde-BJP government over the project “slipping out” of the state and going to neighbouring Gujarat.Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing Sena workers at Nesco ground in Goregaon in the western suburbs of Mumbai.



