Big Relief for Atal Setu Commuters: NMMT Slashes Fares by Over 50% on Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Route

Travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai via the Atal Setu bridge has become significantly more affordable, thanks to Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) reducing bus fares by over 50%. The revised fares, introduced last week, have already spurred a noticeable increase in passenger numbers.

Key fare reductions include the Kharghar-Mantralaya route, which now costs ₹120 instead of ₹270, and the Nerul-Mantralaya route, reduced to ₹105 from ₹230. This fare revision benefits Navi Mumbaikars, offering economical options for commuters traveling from Kharghar, Nerul, and other stops listed in the updated schedule.

The Atal Setu, India’s largest sea bridge, inaugurated in January, has revolutionized connectivity by providing a swift 20-minute commute between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, bypassing traffic congestion. Part of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the bridge also connects Mumbai to Uran, Panvel, and further regions like Goa and Pune, enhancing regional accessibility.