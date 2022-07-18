Big setback for Uddhav as 14 MPs attend Eknath Shinde's virtual meet to extend support

In yet another setback, to Uddhav Thackeray, 14 out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs attended a virtual meeting with CM Eknath Shinde and extended their support to him.Vinayak Raut, Gajanan Kirtikar, Arvind Sawant and Omraje Nimbalkar did not attend virtual meeting with CM. Last month, Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party along with 39 legislators. The rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as his deputy.