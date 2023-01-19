Bike ambulance service launched in Gadchiroli District to provide primary health care in Remote Villages

A bike ambulance service has been launched in the rural villages of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district to provide basic health care to individuals living in remote places.

According to Shubham Gupta, Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Project, "There are 122 villages in Bhamragarh and Gadchiroli that face connectivity issues during the monsoon." We introduced bike ambulances in villages lacking paved roads. "We've stretchers to provide stability to patients."

"The bike ambulances would have medical kits with basic medicines to treat common diseases." Also, a first-aid box and oxygen cylinder will be there. "A patient can be transported on a bed attached like a sidecar to the bike ambulance," he added.

Gupta said, "For the first year, it would be the ITDP that would bear fuel costs, drivers' salaries, and other expenses." "The Zilla parishad would take over the project in the second year."

The bike ambulances are driven by workers who work with ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists).

"Our idea is to send ambulances to remote villages that are difficult to reach due to road and network access concerns." "We have designated bike ambulance drivers who work in collaboration with ASHA workers," according to Bhushan Choudhari, a medical officer in Bhamragarh.

"A bike ambulance aims to increase institutional deliveries and reduce neonatal or maternal mortality rates as tribals in the remote hamlets are often compelled to go for home deliveries in the absence of doctors or ambulances," Choudhari stated.