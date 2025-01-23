Bird Flu Outbreak in Latur: 4,200 Chicks Found Dead in Poultry Farm in Maharashtra

In a troubling incident in Maharashtra’s Latur district, nearly 4,200 chicks were discovered dead at a poultry farm in Dhalegaon village, located in Ahmedpur tehsil. The chicks, aged five to six days, died over the course of two to three days, prompting concerns over potential bird flu contamination. The farm owner, who failed to promptly report the deaths, allowed the infection to spread rapidly, decimating the flock of 4,500 chicks.

The authorities are investigating the cause, with samples from the carcasses sent to the State Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Pune for further analysis. The deaths come shortly after nearly 60 crows were found dead in Udgir city earlier this month. Tests confirmed that bird flu was responsible for the crow fatalities.

Dr. Shridhar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry, along with his team, visited the affected site. Dr. Shivaji Kshirsagar, Deputy Commissioner of the Ahmedpur Veterinary Hospital, urged poultry farm owners to register their farms and report any such incidents immediately to prevent further spread of diseases like bird flu.



