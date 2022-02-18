Bird Flu Threat: 100 chickens die at poultry farm Shahapur tehsil

Around 100 chickens suddenly died at a poultry farm in Vehloli village of Shahapur tehsil in Thane district, in view of a bird flu threat; their samples have been sent to a lab in Pune, said, Thane DM & Collector Rajesh J. Narvekar.

Around 25,000 birds falling in a kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm will be killed within the next few days. The district animal husbandry department has been ordered to take measures to control the infection, informed Thane DM & Collector Rajesh J. Narvekar.