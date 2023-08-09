BJP can't accept love: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss incident

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Kerala’s Wayanad on Wednesday once again landed in another controversy over his alleged gesture of flying kiss while leaving from the Lok Sabha after speaking in favour of the no-confidence motion.

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of flying kiss saying never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi. Reacting on this incident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, I was at the visitors gallery and he (Rahul Gandhi) did it as a gesture of affection. They (BJP) can’t accept love.

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the no confidence motion debate from the side of the Opposition in Lok Sabha today, and stated that "They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur. "The Parliament resumed at 11 am for the second day of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.