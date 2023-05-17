BJP chief Chandrakant Bawankule alleges 'conspiracy' in recent Maharashtra communal clashes

Chandrakant Bawankule, the State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has expressed concerns regarding what he perceives as a deliberate pattern behind the recent communal riots in Akola and Ahmednagar. He has also alleged that the recent incident involving Muslims attempting to enter the Triambakeshwar temple in Nashik was part of this alleged conspiracy. Bawankule emphasized that the state government is taking these incidents very seriously. To investigate the Nashik incident, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who oversees the home portfolio, has promptly formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), according to Bawankule. He dismissed opposition claims of police negligence in addressing the riots in Akola and Ahmednagar, stating that police reinforcements were quickly deployed to the affected areas upon receiving information, resulting in swift restoration of control over the situation.

On another note, J.P. Nadda, the national president of the BJP, is set to visit Mumbai as part of his all-India tour. Ashish Shelar, the city president of the BJP, confirmed this and mentioned that Nadda would be warmly welcomed by party workers upon his arrival at Santa Cruz airport. Nadda's itinerary includes paying respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Deonar, addressing beneficiaries of government schemes at RKB School hall on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, garlanding the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ramabai Colony, and visiting the home of Veer Savarkar in Dadar to meet his family members. Additionally, he will have a meeting with senior RSS leaders at Yashwant Bhavan in Parel before heading to Pune to address the state executive meeting of the party on Thursday morning.