BJP claims huge win in Maharashtra gram panchayat elections

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Tuesday, claimed that the party had won more than 3,500 seats in gram panchayat polls in the state while those supported by the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena won more than 1,000 seats. Speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex here, Bawankule claimed as per the latest trends, BJP-backed candidates have won in more than 3,500 seats and those supported by the Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde were winning in more than 1,000 seats.

State Congress chief Nana Patole, however, accused the BJP of indulging in false propaganda about the election results."The highest number of more than 900 sarpanchs were elected from the Congress alone and the number of sarpanch seats won by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is far more than the BJP," he said. The voting for the panchayat election in Maharashtra was was held on 7,135 panchayats. The Maharashtra nagar parishad election were held for electing sarpanch and gram panchayat members.