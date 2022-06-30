BJP core committee to hold meeting today

The state BJP core committee is going to hold the meeting today. The BJP national general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, C T Ravi, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis along with senior leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, and Ashish Shelar are likely to attend the meeting.

The reason behind this meeting is to form the government in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post. The leaders are going to decide date and time of when to stake a claim for government formation.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."