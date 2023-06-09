BJP govt organised 50 meeting in Maharashtra only to spread hatred and defame Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi



All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of violence in Kolhapur, love jihad and others, alleging that the party sought to spread hatred and defame Muslims.

Addressing a public meeting here late on Thursday night, he referred to the violence in Kolhapur and said RSS people hit the streets in the city after someone carried a photo of Tipu Sultan. Taking a swipe, he said BJP and the Centre should release a list banning names like Tipu, Aurangzeb and Babur, like the ban on 44 organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

BJP government organised 50 meetings in Maharashtra only to spread hatred, to defame Muslims, Islam, he said. Alleging a conspiracy to organise riots in Maharashtra before the parliament elections, he praised his party MP from Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) Imtiaz Jaleel for reportedly protecting a temple by standing in front of it for three hours when there was an alleged attempt to trigger trouble in the town.

Quoting a Maharashtra minister as having said that 21 people have been nabbed, he said If keeping a photo is a crime, say what section of IPC (it was)? Further attacking the BJP, he said the party should state that it will not include the names of Godse in the prohibited list of names.

He said the Centre and BJP government in Maharashtra to stop such alleged incidents. It is another matter that you have to win parliament in Maharashtra. But, it will not be this way, he said. Referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly saying Aurangzeb ki aulad (children of Aurangzeb), Owaisi asked as to who is Godse ki aulad.

Talking about love jihad, he said a number of such incidents and other details should be released if love jihad is happening in Maharashtra. If love jihad is happening in Maharashtra, give an estimate, a number, that this (incident) happened in Ahmednagar, this is what happened in Kolhapur, Sangli, western Maharashtra, Marathwada. Say that. (But) nothing. Love jihad is happening. Where is it happening, he said.