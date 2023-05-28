BJP in Maha will not call for ban Shah Rukh Khan’s films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s films now that the actor has expressed happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Earlier in the day, the actor posted a tweet with a video of his voice over expressing happiness over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride, Khan tweeted.

Reacting to Khan’s comment on the inauguration, the NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, Now that Shah Rukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see @BJP4Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in front of him and not calling for a ban on his films. It may be recalled that Khan’s last release “Pathan” saw widespread protests by the right-wing outfits, who called for a ban on the film.