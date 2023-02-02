BJP leader Dnyaneshwar Mhatre wins Konkan teachers constituency in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dnyaneshwar Mhatre won the Konkan teachers' constituency seat in the state Legislative Council polls. He defeated the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Balaram Patil.

BJP's Dnyaneshwar Mhatre had already expressed his confidence of victory with a large margin of votes.

Counting for the remaining four seats two graduate constituencies Amravati and Nashik and two other teachers constituencies Aurangabad, Nagpur and Konkan division in the Maharashtra Legislative Council that went to polls on Monday is underway.

The contest for biennial elections to the Upper House of the state legislature was primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) combine and candidates backed by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).