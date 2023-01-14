BJP leader Pravin Darekar says will try for permanent market in Mumbai-Thane for Konkan products
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 14, 2023 05:49 PM 2023-01-14T17:49:17+5:30 2023-01-14T17:49:22+5:30
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Pravin Darekar has said he would follow up with the Maharashtra government for a permanent market in Mumbai or Thane to sell produce from the Konkan region.
According to a report of PTI, Speaking at the Malvani Mahotsav here on Friday night, he accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray of ignoring the Konkan region.
I will follow up with the state government to set up a permanent market in Thane or Mumbai for Konkan produce, he said.