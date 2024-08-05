'BJP Leaders Talked Of Changing Constitution': Raj Thackeray On 'Fake Narrative' Reason For Mahayuti's Lok Sabha Debacle

BJP leaders have consistently claimed that the opposition set a fake narrative to confuse the public, which cost them the Lok Sabha election in the state. They accused the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders of setting this narrative, leading to their defeat. However, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray countered these claims, deflating BJP's assertions with a sharp response. "Who first talked about changing the Constitution? It was BJP’s Ayodhya candidate who said, 'Once we cross 400 seats, we will change the Constitution.' So, they gave the opposition the narrative," Thackeray said, targeting the BJP while addressing the press in Solapur.

Thackeray further said, "The initial statement came from their Ayodhya candidate, who claimed they would change the Constitution after crossing 400 seats. This wasn't even discussed until then. Later, other BJP members echoed the same. That’s how it all started." With these remarks, Thackeray debunked the fake narrative claim. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray supported the Mahayuti alliance and participated in several campaign rallies. With state assembly elections approaching in a few months, Thackeray is touring various districts. During his Solapur visit, he addressed a press conference and made a significant statement regarding his support for the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming assembly elections.

"I had said then that the alliance was to support Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. I didn't mention anything about the assembly elections," Thackeray clarified. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had previously commented on the Lok Sabha results, stating, "We didn't achieve the expected success in Maharashtra. We got significantly fewer seats than anticipated. Our fight was against the three parties of MVA, and to some extent, against the narrative. The narrative that the Constitution would be changed harmed us greatly, and we couldn’t counter it effectively." Following this, BJP frequently cited the fake narrative to criticise the opposition.Now, with Thackeray's revelations, BJP's claims have been called into question. All eyes are on BJP's response to Thackeray's statements..