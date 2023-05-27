BJP like crocodile or python, swallows those with them alleges Raut

A day after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar complained of step-motherly treatment meted out to his party in the National Democratic Alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the BJP is like a crocodile or python that “swallows” whoever is with it.Talking to reporters, Raut said this was the reason his party chief Uddhav Thackeray decided to distance himself from the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019, referring to the falling-out between the then undivided Sena and the BJP after Maharashtra assembly polls.

“Shiv Sena distanced itself from the BJP as the party was trying to finish it. The BJP is like a crocodile or python. Whoever goes with them, they are swallowed. Now they (Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs who rebelled against leadership) will realise that Uddhav Thackeray's stand was right to distance himself from this crocodile,” said Raut.