BJP mahila morcha president Chitra Wagh slams MVA over Nirbhaya fund vehicles row

Maharashtra state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Chitra Wagh on countering the opposition attack over diverting vehicles bought with Nirbhaya funds said on February 4, 2022, around 220 vehicles were purchased from Nirbhaya Fund but only 121 were given to 94 Police Stations. Other 99 vehicles were given to different departments other than using it for women's safety.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh has slammed MVA allies saying that even the earlier government used these vehicles in their convoy. 9 ministers used these vehicles for their convoy, and people who earlier put allegations against us also used these vehicles in their convoy. 17 vehicles were given to Aaditya Thackeray's constituency for traffic purposes.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Wagh said, The ministers in whose convoy the vehicles were deployed include Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sunil Kedar, Aditi Tatkare, Subhash Desai. These vehicles were also used for the convoy of NCP MP Supriya Sule. And she now criticises the Eknath Shinde - Devendra Fadnavis

government. Why this duplicity? asked Wagh.

She added that the vehicles were handed over to the security department, the police's economic offences wing, anti-corruption bureau, and special branch motor transport department.

