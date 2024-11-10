BJP Manifesto for Maharashtra Election 2024: RS 2100 for Women Under Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and 25 Lakh New Jobs in Focus

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP released its election manifesto on Sunday, November 10, in a press conference attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Vinod Tawde, and Ashish Shelar. The manifesto includes significant promises across multiple sectors, aiming to reflect the aspirations of Maharashtra’s people.

The BJP began the conference by commemorating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s historic defeat of Afzal Khan on November 10, a moment evoked to symbolize strength and victory. Amit Shah emphasized that the BJP’s accomplishments over the past decade—including Article 370's abrogation—demonstrate its commitment and vision, and he took the opportunity to critique opposition leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress. Shah announced a new target to raise India’s economic ranking from fifth to third globally by 2027.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the expanded financial aid in the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, raising assistance from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100. He called the manifesto a “roadmap” for a developed Maharashtra within a developed India, stressing that it is more than a document—it's a commitment.

Key Promises in the BJP Manifesto