BJP Manifesto for Maharashtra Election 2024: RS 2100 for Women Under Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and 25 Lakh New Jobs in Focus
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 10, 2024 12:41 PM2024-11-10T12:41:24+5:302024-11-10T12:44:35+5:30
Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP released its election manifesto on Sunday, November 10, in a press ...
Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP released its election manifesto on Sunday, November 10, in a press conference attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Vinod Tawde, and Ashish Shelar. The manifesto includes significant promises across multiple sectors, aiming to reflect the aspirations of Maharashtra’s people.
The BJP began the conference by commemorating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s historic defeat of Afzal Khan on November 10, a moment evoked to symbolize strength and victory. Amit Shah emphasized that the BJP’s accomplishments over the past decade—including Article 370's abrogation—demonstrate its commitment and vision, and he took the opportunity to critique opposition leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress. Shah announced a new target to raise India’s economic ranking from fifth to third globally by 2027.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the expanded financial aid in the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, raising assistance from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100. He called the manifesto a “roadmap” for a developed Maharashtra within a developed India, stressing that it is more than a document—it's a commitment.
Also Read: Maharashtra Election 2024: Congress MP Praniti Shinde Slams BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik Over Provocative Comments on Women
Key Promises in the BJP Manifesto
- Financial Support for Women: The “Mazi Ladki Bahin” scheme increases aid from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100.
- Farmers: Price difference coverage for produce sold below minimum support price (MSP), with loan waivers and direct compensation.
- Social Welfare: Food and shelter for the poor; pension increase for seniors to ₹2,100.
- Inflation and Job Creation: Stabilizing prices of essential goods; creating 2.5 million jobs.
- Youth and Education: Financial aid for 1 million students.
- Energy and Cost Reduction: 30% reduction in energy costs for lower-income groups via solar power.
- Industrial and Technological Development: “Make in Maharashtra” initiative for science and tech; making Maharashtra a hub for FinTech and AI; aeronautical and space industry growth.
- AI and Training: Launch of “Maharathi” AI labs; skills census and training initiatives.
- Cultural and Community Development: Establishment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Aspiration Centers.
- Government Employment: Over 100,000 government jobs provided in the last two and a half years.
- The BJP has positioned this manifesto as a roadmap for a stronger Maharashtra, promising increased economic opportunities and targeted support for diverse communities.