BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar files nomination for assembly speaker’s post

Rahul Narvekar, BJP MLA from Colaba assembly constituency, files nomination for assembly speaker’s post. According to the recent reports, nomination for the post of speaker will be carried out on July 2, and a day later the election will be held. The reports also suggested that the floor test will be carried out on July 4.



However, the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new government re-launched the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana under the Fadnavis government. It was also decided that the car shed of the disputed metro would be located at Aarey.