BJP MLAs conned for ministerial roles, scammer claimed link to national president

Startling news has emerged from the political circles of the state. As the state cabinet is expected to expand, some MLAs have been swindled out of a large sum of money in exchange for promised ministerial positions. The individual who made these offers claimed to have a connection to J P Nadda, the national president of BJP.

As per a Sam TV report, it has been revealed that an amount of Rs 1.66 crore was illegally obtained from MLAs by a person who promised them ministerial positions. The individual behind this fraud has been identified as Niraj Singh Rathod and has been taken into custody by the authorities.

On May 7, a phone call was made to Vikas Kumbhare, the BJP's Central Nagpur MLA. During the call, he was enticed with the offer of a ministerial position and asked to pay money. However, Vikas Kumbhare grew suspicious and promptly reported the incident to higher-ranking police officials. As a result, the entire incident has now been exposed.

The revelation that politicians were swindled out of money in exchange for ministerial positions has sparked widespread conversation in political circles.