BJP MLAs conned for ministerial roles, scammer claimed link to national president
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2023 10:11 AM 2023-05-17T10:11:56+5:30 2023-05-17T10:12:51+5:30
Startling news has emerged from the political circles of the state. As the state cabinet is expected to expand, some MLAs have been swindled out of a large sum of money in exchange for promised ministerial positions. The individual who made these offers claimed to have a connection to J P Nadda, the national president of BJP.
As per a Sam TV report, it has been revealed that an amount of Rs 1.66 crore was illegally obtained from MLAs by a person who promised them ministerial positions. The individual behind this fraud has been identified as Niraj Singh Rathod and has been taken into custody by the authorities.
On May 7, a phone call was made to Vikas Kumbhare, the BJP's Central Nagpur MLA. During the call, he was enticed with the offer of a ministerial position and asked to pay money. However, Vikas Kumbhare grew suspicious and promptly reported the incident to higher-ranking police officials. As a result, the entire incident has now been exposed.
The revelation that politicians were swindled out of money in exchange for ministerial positions has sparked widespread conversation in political circles.