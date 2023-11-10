BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar urges CM Shinde to include Devendra Fadnavis in 'Dhangar Shakti Pradan Committee'

BJP MLC and Dhangar community leader Gopichand Padalkar have urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to include Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the 'Dhangar Shakti Pradan Committee.' This committee, chaired by CM Shinde, is dedicated to overseeing the welfare of the Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Padalkar highlighted Fadnavis's significant support for Dhangar community reservation under the ST category during his tenure as Chief Minister. Padalkar commended Fadnavis for contributing to the community's well-being, citing his efforts in declaring various schemes and advocating for reservation.

The letter comes in response to the state government's recent announcement of forming a high-level committee to assess the implementation of schemes designed for the Dhangar community. Chief Minister Shinde will lead the committee, which includes members such as the Finance Minister, OBC Welfare Minister, Tribal Development Minister, Rural Development Department Minister, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Development Minister, and one non-government member from each revenue division representing the Dhangar community.

Despite expressing confidence in the committee's positive impact on the community, Padalkar voiced the sentiments of the Dhangar community, urging the inclusion of Fadnavis. He emphasised Fadnavis's substantial contributions to the community and underscored the importance of his involvement in the committee.

The state government had previously announced 13 schemes for the Dhangar community, allocating Rs 140 crore in August 2019 for their implementation. Padalkar's letter seeks to ensure comprehensive representation and a holistic approach to addressing the community's needs through Fadnavis's inclusion in the committee.