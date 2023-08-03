BJP MLCs demand law against love jihad in Maharashtra on lines of UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLCs Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad demanded a law against love jihad in Maharashtra on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

Darekar brought up the subject at the Maharashtra Legislative Council, alleging that Hindu girls are tricked in various regions of the state using fictitious names before being coerced into conversion. They are later attacked and fled.

Yogi Adityanath has taken a bold decision. The Uttar Pradesh government has brought a law to ban illegal conversions, he said. A law on love jihad should be brought in Maharashtra on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leader added.

Lad also made a similar demand. He also sought the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques. Love jihad is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.