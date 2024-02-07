BJP & MNS Alliance Talks Surface as Three MNS Leaders Meet Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Political developments in the state have picked up pace. Yesterday, the Election Commission ruled that the group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the real Nationalist Congress Party. The party's name and watch symbol have been given to Ajit Pawar's group. This decision has dealt a major political blow to Sharad Pawar's group. On the other hand, there is talk in political circles that discussions of an alliance between the BJP and MNS have started.

According to media reports, a confidential meeting was held between three MNS leaders and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the meantime, the reason behind the meeting hasn't been revealed yet. However, the meeting is said to be about the alliance between the BJP and the MNS.

The visit assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has reacted to the meeting. Sandeep Deshpande said, "We did not have any special discussions. I wanted to meet Devendra Fadnavis for a long time. To that end, the three of us met with him. So it was just a goodwill visit."

At the same time, "There will definitely be such goodwill visits if there is an opportunity in the future. If you meet a person, it doesn't have to mean something every time. It is the history of Maharashtrian politics for leaders to meet each other. Devendra Fadnavis also meets Raj Thackeray. So we met him too," said Sandeep Deshpande.



