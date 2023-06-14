BJP MP slams CM Shinde, says "Frog can't become an elephant"

The slogan "Modi in the nation, Shinde in Maharashtra" prominently featured in all newspapers yesterday. The advertisement's content received a negative response from the BJP. The ad showcased Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in large photographs, while Devendra Fadnavis was notably absent. Eknath Shinde holds significant leadership in Maharashtra. The advertisement indirectly hinted at his prominent position, leading to speculation in state politics.

BJP leaders have begun expressing their reactions to the entire incident. BJP MP Anil Bonde has openly and directly criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, indicating a potential division between the BJP and the Shinde faction. This is expected to cause a significant rift between the two parties.

BJP MP Anil Bonde has launched a direct attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In response to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's survey advertisement, Anil Bonde expressed his reaction, stating, "No matter how much a frog swells, it does not become an elephant."

He further said, “Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister and has received acceptance from both the BJP and the people. Thane does not represent the entirety of Maharashtra. It is possible that Shinde is being provided with incorrect advice by his advisors. Uddhav Thackeray had previously considered Mumbai to be Maharashtra, but now Shinde seems to be experiencing a similar sentiment,” he added.