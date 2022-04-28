BJP-NCP government: 'Why Ashish Shelar was silent for 5 years', asks Ajit Pawar

The formation of a BJP-NCP government was discussed in 2017, revealed BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. Now NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has responded to his statement. "Ashish Shelar should have said this in 2017. Why did he sit quiet for five years?" This question was asked by Ajit Pawar.

What Ashish Shelar had said.

Ashish Shelar made a sensational statement that BJP and NCP had discussed about forming a government in 2017 itself. He was speaking at the 'Vision and Angle' program organized by Dainik Loksatta. Ashish Shelar said that the alliance between NCP and BJP was discussed in 2017, two years before Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in this morning. Ashish Shelar said, "BJP wanted to form an alliance with NCP in 2017. The BJP had taken a stand that it should form an alliance with the NCP due to the daily threats of the Shiv Sena. The BJP leadership later decided to form a three-party government, namely the BJP-Shiv Sena and the NCP, but the NCP later refused.



Ashish Shelar should have said this in 2017. Why did he sit quiet for five years? Talking about what happened in 2017, in 2022. In 2017, many leaders were here and there. Their statements were different then but now they are different. Let's look at the question of Maharashtra first. Nobody is interested in what happened in 2017, 2012 or 2010. Let's see what is happening today, what are the important issues, what are the basic questions, replied Ajit Pawar.