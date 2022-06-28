BJP paid Rs 7,000 crore to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, alleges Chandrakant Khaire

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire has made a sensational allegation that BJP paid Rs 7,000 crore to Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. Former Sena MLA Shivajirao Chothe has made a shocking statement that on the day you hijack Shiv Sena party, Shiv Sainiks in Maharashtra will not stay without burning you. Chandrakant Khaire and former MLA Shivajirao Chothe have made these sensational statements at the Jalna Morcha.

Ask the people of the Sangh, we also give donations to the Sangh Parivar. However, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire also accused them of using their money. He said, how can a rickshawala become so big? Eknath Shinde is a duplicate Shiv Sainik of Anand Dighe.

Meanwhile, former Shiv Sena MLA Shivajirao Chothe made a controversial statement during his speech on the platform. Shivajirao Chothe has said that Shiv Sainiks in Maharashtra will not live without burning you on the day you hijack Shiv Sena party.