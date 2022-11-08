BJP president Ashish Shelar says Aaditya Thackeray to resign and contest bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar on second dy of its public rally ‘Jagar Mumbaicha’ (Awakening Mumbai), attacked Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and said he should resign from his Worli Assembly seat in South Mumbai, and show courage to face by-elections in Worli.

Uddhav Thackeray said after the election results, that the torch was lit after Andheri East. Let them show the courage to face by-elections in Worli constituency, Shelar said.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Shelar on Monday morning had taken to social media and said, “Mumbaikars’ anger against Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been exposed in the form of low voting percentage and NOTA. MVA was rejected by 70% of voters.

BJP kickstarted its month-long yatra named Jagar Mumbaicha on Sunday evening, with the first public rally in Bandra East, in the vicinity of the private residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, named Matoshree, in Kalanagar in Bandra.