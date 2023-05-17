BJP president JP Nadda on two-day visit to Maharashtra from today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Wednesday, the party said here. Maharashtra State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Nadda will attend a few events in Mumbai including a meeting with beneficiaries of the Union government's schemes. He will address the state-level executive committee of the party in Pune on Thursday, Bawankule added.

Ashish Shelar, the city president of the BJP, confirmed this and mentioned that Nadda would be warmly welcomed by party workers upon his arrival at Santa Cruz airport. Nadda's itinerary includes paying respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Deonar, addressing beneficiaries of government schemes at RKB School hall on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, garlanding the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ramabai Colony, and visiting the home of Veer Savarkar in Dadar to meet his family members.

Additionally, he will have a meeting with senior RSS leaders at Yashwant Bhavan in Parel before heading to Pune to address the state executive meeting of the party on Thursday morning.