BJP ready to extend hand of friendship towards Uddhav Thackeray says, door still open

The political landscape in Maharashtra has been stirred by the controversial 'Modi in the nation, Shinde in Maharashtra' advertisement, leading to increased tension among BJP leaders and party members. In the midst of this, a BJP leader has extended a hand of friendship to Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (Thackeray group), triggering a political debate.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is currently visiting Maharashtra as part of the Modi@9 Mahajansampark campaign. During his visit, Maurya made a significant statement regarding Uddhav Thackeray. In an interview with 'TV9 Marathi', Maurya stated, "The doors of the BJP are open for Uddhav Thackeray."

"Uddhav Thackeray is the son of Bal Thackeray. If he has any thoughts, he should discuss them with our national president J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah. The doors of the BJP are not closed. The doors of the BJP are open. But Uddhav Thackeray will have to take the initiative to hold talks. The BJP will not propose talks. Because they have made a mistake, the BJP has not made a mistake," Maurya said.

During a conversation with the media in Pune, Maurya highlighted the increasing inflation. He stated, "In the last three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided free ration to over 80 crore citizens through ration shops. The central government has provided assistance of 6,000 rupees, and the state government has provided an additional 6,000 rupees, totalling 12,000 rupees, to support farmers. On the other hand, inflation has risen significantly in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making efforts to control this inflation," he added