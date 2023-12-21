BJP-RSS to fight alone in Maharashtra elections: Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai: In recent years the politics in Maharashtra has taken various twists and turns. Mahayuti and Mahaaaghadi configurations have changed immensely. The upcoming Loksabha elections are likely to cause shifts once again in the political sphere. Amid these uncertainties, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has made a bold claim. According to Awhad, the BJP will be fighting independently in upcoming elections and a meeting to confirm the same took place between BJP and RSS officials in Nagpur.

Awhad wrote on his X social media account, " After the end of the winter session, shocking political developments are taking place. BJP-RSS had a big meeting in Nagpur. After winning in 3 states, they are working on a course of action in Maharashtra. It was eventually decided that the BJP should run independently for the elections.

Will have to run under the Lotus symbol..

Factions from Uddhav Thackrey's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party allied with BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. "In the meeting, it was decided that those who have criminal records will be sidelined.

Those who understand politics, and have political sense would've already deduced that the BJP is going to fight alone. Those who want to run for the elections with BJP will have to do so under the Lotus symbol. No one can tell what happens next in Maharashtra", wrote Awhad.



