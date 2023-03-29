BJP-Shiv Sena to hold Savarkar Gaurav Yatra from March 30-April 6

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that a Savarkar Gaurav Yatra jointly organised with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from March 30 to April 6, said BJP state president Chandrashekar Bawankule. The Yatra will cover all 288 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The aim of the Yatra is to educate the youth about the contribution of VD Savarkar to the freedom movement, said the BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

We will take Savarkar’s contributions and history to the people, especially the youth of the country, said Bawankule as he announced the details of the Yatra. Savarkar wrote the history of the 1857 munity, was sentenced to ‘Kala Paani’ imprisonment twice and was instrumental in getting over 500 temples thrown open to the scheduled castes. Some people are trying to wipe out this history but we will not allow it to happen.

Uddhav Thackeray is just doing drama by saying the insult of Savarkar is not acceptable. He abandoned the idea of Hindutva to retain power. Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray never tolerated the insult of Savarkar but Uddhav is tolerating it every day. We challenged Uddhav Thackeray to break the alliance with Congress if he has courage.

Rahul Gandhi's My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone remark has drawn fire from BJP.