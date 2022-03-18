BJP slams MVA for imposing restrictions on Holi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for “imposing restrictions” on celebrating the Holi festival in Maharashtra. “Why is the MVA resorting to such extreme steps when it comes to Hindu festivals? The government has imposed restrictions on Holi celebrations,” Kadam said. The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday issued strict guidelines for Holi which mandated that celebrations should end by 10 pm and banned the use of loudspeakers.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi 2022 celebrations. The state government has urged the people to not gather in huge numbers and follow Covid appropriate behaviour as the pandemic lurks on. While 'Holika Dahan' was observed on Thursday, Holi is being celebrated across the country today. The Maharashtra government has made it clear that Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner asking people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival. For the last two years, all festivals in the state are being celebrated in a low-key manner due to the pandemic.

